Family clarifies no 'Picasso NFT' is set to be sold online

GENEVA (AP) — Pablo Picasso’s family is not selling a digital asset linked to one of his works after all.

Lawyers for the family say his heirs have not authorized the launch of any such “Picasso NFT.”

The announcement came after a granddaughter and great-grandson of the artist trumpeted the upcoming sale.

An intra-family disagreement has cropped up over it.

Jean-Jacques Neuer, a lawyer for the Picasso Administration, reportedly issued a “warning” that a Picasso NFT would be a “counterfeit.”

The Associated Press reports that the administrator for the Picasso family currently does not favor an NFT project.