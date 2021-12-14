Father, son write children's book about Nashville Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Can a waffle change the world? It may sound like a silly question, but it is the premise behind a new children's book that is inspired by a real-life story of a Nashville first grader and his father.

The pair — Gaines Sturdivant II and his 6-year-old son, Gaines III — started visiting the Waffle House several years ago for breakfast, and it quickly became a tradition for them.

They say they loved the warmth and the friendliness of the staff so much that they wanted to honor the associates by writing a book about their kindness. It's called "A Waffle Can Change the World."

"They just treat us like super nice and give us joy in our hearts, and it's just super special with them," said Gaines III. "They are like family."

Dawn West, a 35-year Waffle House employee, is on the cover of the book.

"For them to treat us back like family and be so appreciated and include us in their world is amazing, amazing," she said.

"We've got so much anger in the world today. It's nice to be nice to one another, just to be nice," said David Stiles, who cooks at the restaurant.

So, to answer that question, "Can a waffle change the world?" Gaines III says, "Yes, a waffle can change the world! If you always treat people as warm as a waffle with melted butter."

This story was originally reported by Amy Watson on newschannel5.com.