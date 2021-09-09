Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, U.S. health officials delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit best selling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves.
Vaping Decision Juul
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:45:47-04

(AP) — Federal health officials have delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market.

At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of thousands of other, lesser-known electronic cigarettes and related products. Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates have pressured the FDA for years to ban Juul’s high-nicotine devices, which many blame for the recent spike in underage vaping.

Thursday’s action is part of a sweeping FDA review designed to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of delays.

The FDA had faced a court deadline Thursday to issue its decisions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

How You Can Donate