A judge has set a trial date for a man accused of injuring 23 people in a New York subway while opening fire and setting off a smoke bomb, sending morning commuters traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan rushing for their lives from the subway car.

62-year-old Frank James is accused of purchasing smoke bombs in Wisconsin, according to the New York Post. He later entered a New York subway train car to start shooting a firearm as commuters then tried to escape the train car, injuring multiple people.

James pleaded guilty in May to terrorism and weapons charges, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge William Kuntz set a trial date for Feb. 27 during a Monday hearing in a Brooklyn federal court.

James told the judge that he was doing "not too good," when asked by Judge Kuntz during the hearing.