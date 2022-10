(KERO) — The U.S Department of Agriculture announced it is offering 1.3 billion dollars in debt relief for about 36 thousand farmers across the nation.

The money comes from the farm relief program that was part of the inflation reduction act signed into law in August.

The USDA provides loans to farmers and livestock producers who cannot get commercial credit.

Those who receive the loan relief will get a letter informing them their accounts will remain current until next year.