Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen Spillman/AP
Women's March ATX rally, Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. The march was a response to controversial legislation recently passed by Texas lawmakers which has banned most abortions in Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
WOMENS MARCH TEXAS
Posted at 6:11 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 21:22:43-04

A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law, according to The Associated Press.

The order came from Judge Robert Pitman following a request from the Department of Justice.

The Texas law bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is at about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Abortion rights activists have said that many women don't know they are pregnant that early.

The law allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or helps a woman get an abortion. If the lawsuit is successful, the private citizen is entitled to at least $10,000.

Wednesday's temporary restraining order is expected to be appealed.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids