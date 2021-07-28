Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Fed's Powell downplays delta variant's threat to the economy

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Thursday, July 15, 2021, Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing to examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed's Powell downplays delta variant's threat to the economy
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:16:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is raising infection rates, leading some businesses and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.

But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of reassurance, suggesting that the delta variant poses little threat to the economy, at least so far.

Powell spoke after the Fed ended its latest policy meeting in which it it signaled that the economy is moving closer to the “substantial further progress” it wants to see before reducing the $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds it is buying each month to try to spur more borrowing and spending.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to See Justin Moore

Justin Moore Ticket Sweepstakes