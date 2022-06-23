Feds search former DOJ official’s home, per reports

A former Justice Department official who was considered to be the attorney general in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency had his home searched by federal officials, the New York Times and CNN reported on Thursday.

Jeffrey Clark, who rose to the ranks of assistant attorney general, had his residence searched on Wednesday as part of the DOJ’s investigation into attempts to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.

A DOJ spokesperson told CNN "there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity" of Clark’s home but would not specify their involvement.

The reports came out just hours before former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen provides testimony to the House Jan. 6 Commission.

Rosen previously testified to a Senate panel that Clark was being considered for the acting AG role. Rosen stated that Clark had conversations with Trump about efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election. Rosen was Trump's final attorney general, serving in that role for less than a month after William Barr left the DOJ.

Rosen said he was unwilling to use the Justice Department on Trump’s behalf to fight the certification of the 2020 election.