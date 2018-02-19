Fergie says she tried her best in statement on national anthem performance

LOS ANGELES -- Fergie released a statement Monday after facing sharp criticism for her performance of the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star game.

The singer says she tried her best and is always “honored and proud to perform the national anthem.”

Read Fergie’s full statement below:

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

During the performance, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green was caught snickering.

Many saw the moment and began tweeting about the singers rendition of the anthem.

Watch the full performance below: