Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Probst/AP
FILE - in this Sept. 25, 2015 file photo, the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, logo is fixed on a wall of its headquarters during a meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee in Zurich, Switzerland. Reynaldo Vasquez, the former president of the El Salvador Soccer Federation declared himself guilty on Monday, August 23, 2021, before a judge in New York, of money laundering and electronic fraud charges in a corruption scandal that has shaken FIFA since 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Soccer FIFA Corruption
Posted at 4:03 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 19:03:06-04

GENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says FIFA and other soccer bodies are entitled to get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation of corruption in soccer.

The DOJ says a first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity.

It's the start of “returning funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal” that rocked world soccer in 2015 and continues today.

“Today’s announcement confirms that money stolen by corrupt soccer officials and sports marketing executives through fraud and greed will be returned to where it belongs and used to benefit the sport,” stated Acting United States Attorney Kasulis.

FIFA’s charity funds education, development and humanitarian relief projects.

FIFA had asked federal prosecutors in 2016 for tens of millions of dollars in restitution.

The Justice Department said, so far, 50 people and corporate defendants, from more than 20 countries, have been charged in the corruption scheme.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!