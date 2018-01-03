Fire breaks out at Hillary, Bill Clinton's home in New York

A fire briefly broke out at a New York house owned by Bill and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, local media reports.

According to Chappaqua Daily Voice, the fire began in a second-floor bedroom. Hillary Clinton was reportedly "knocked down" during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

According to The Journal News, the Clintons have lived in the Chappaqua, New York house for more than 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999. It's a 5,232 square foot home on 1.1 acres of property located about an hour's drive from Manhattan island.

