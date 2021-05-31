Firefighter on vacation in Michigan jumps into action when historic building catches fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — A firefighter vacationing on a northern Michigan island jumped into action when a fire broke out on Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority, the unnamed firefighter didn't hesitate to lend a helping hand when a house on Mackinac Island caught fire on Memorial Day weekend.

According to the department's Facebook post, the firefighter assisted by manning a hose line until more help could arrive.

The department added that the firefighter later hooked up the hydrant for the aerial stick so officials on the scene could get the fire under control.

"As always even when we are away from our area we are still there. Good job brother!!" the department wrote in its Facebook post.

According to MLive, the fire occurred at the historic Brigadoon Cottage, a Victorian-era private home on the island. While the building was damaged, no one was injured and adjoining homes were not damaged. The fire is not considered suspicious.

This story was originally published by Karie Herringa on Scripps station WXMI in Grand Rapids, Michigan.