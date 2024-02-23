First online-only grocery store gets USDA approval to start accepting SNAP benefits

Starting February 26th, SNAP recipients will be able to place an order from Thrive Market and have their groceries shipped right to their door.

The online-only grocery store focuses on healthy, organic and natural brands including meat and frozen options.

It is the first online-only grocery store to get approval from the USDA to accept SNAP, also known as food stamps.

The move opens up another option for people that live in food deserts, communities that have little to no access to food retailers and affordable nutritious food.

The USDA has pilot programs in the majority of the U.S. allowing SNAP payments for grocery orders placed online from retailers like Walmart, Target and Costco that have both brick and mortar and online options.

The SNAP payment only covers the cost of the eligible groceries not the delivery fees.

A Thrive Membership is $60 a year, if you pay annually, but SNAP recipients can join as a new member for free.

For more information on how to sign up for a membership, shop, and answers to other frequently asked questions about using EBT benefits with Thrive Market head over to thrivemarket.com/ebt.