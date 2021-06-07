Watch
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 07, 2021
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers after the deaths of four infants who were placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs.

In a joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price said Friday it is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock ’n Glide Soothers, which are designed to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone’s arms.

The fatalities between April 2019 and February 2020 were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado, according to the statement.

