Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

items.[0].videoTitle
Airlines canceled hundreds of flights because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19. This disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Airlines-Christmas Cancellations
Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 10:08:37-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware notes nearly 1,000 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. were canceled Saturday, up from 690 scrapped flights Friday.

Over 250 more flights were already canceled for Sunday.

FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later

Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later