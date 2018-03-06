Florida deputy featured on 'Live PD' fired for touching woman against her will

WARNING: This story contains content that is graphic in nature.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. -- A Pasco County, Florida deputy has been fired after he was arrested for touching a woman against her will and placing semen on her.

Joseph Mercado, 25, has been charged with battery.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Mercado was terminated after he was arrested on February 28.

Mercado and the victim were "NOT involved in an ongoing dating relationship at the time of this incident," according to the arrest affidavit.

On February 15, 2018, while Mercado was off-duty, he arrived at the victim's home and told the victim they needed to discuss a "serious incident" that he witnessed. The victim met Mercado outside in the driveway and repeatedly asked him to leave.

According to arrest documents, Mercado masturbated in front of the woman. She repeatedly told him to leave. Mercado then used his finger to place semen on the victim's breast, above the neckline of her shirt and then attempted to place it on the victim's lips, prior to her pulling away, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim continued to ask Mercado to leave and she went into her home until he left the property.

Mercado was arrested on February 28th without incident.

The Sheriff released a statement about the incident:

"The Pasco Sheriff's Office ensures discipline is paramount in our organization. The allegations were investigated, he was arrested and terminated."

Mercado was one of the deputies featured on A&E's show "Live PD."

The Sheriff's Office included him in a Twitter video on September 27, 2016 highlighting why he wears the badge.