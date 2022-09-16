Florida governor ships migrants away to "greener pastures"

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (KERO) — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is touting his latest decision in a movie that mirrors the actions of other Republican governors.

In a speech on Thursday, DeSantis took credit for sending two airline flights with an estimated 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. According to an administrator in Massachusetts, the migrants claimed they were told they would be provided jobs and housing once there.

DeSantis said the message behind the move was clear.

“Our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction,” said DeSantis. “And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to to go greener pastures.”

DeSantis’ actions follow that of Republican governors in Texas and Arizona who have been sending migrants across the country to places like Washington DC, New York City, and Chicago.

Domingo Garcia, President of the League of United Latin-American Citizens, shamed DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for playing “political stunts” that have “no role in American politics.”

“They [the migrants] were just literally dumped like human garbage in front of the vice president’s house,” said Garcia. “That’s un-Christian, un-Texan, un-American!”