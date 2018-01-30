Florida man breaks into stranger's garage, makes coffee

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after police say he broke into a garage and used the homeowners utilities to make coffee.

The homeowner reportedly came home and noticed the door to the garage was open and damaged.

Police say at that time the homeowner saw a man later identified as Raymond E. Furr inside. Furr reportedly left the area when he was spotted.

Treasure Island police said the garage door had a pad lock still attached to the broken door frame, and that the homeowner said nobody had permission to be in the garage.

While inside the garage, Furr was unlawfully using the victim's utilities to have lights on and make coffee.

When Furr was caught by police, a pair of scissors was found in his front pocket, upping the charge to armed burglary, He was also charged with criminal mischief and petit theft.