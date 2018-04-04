Florida pet owner says barking bird the source of neighbor complaints

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida woman received a surprise when she opened her mailbox over the weekend. Cheryl Kasper had a letter from Lee County Domestic Animal Services for nuisance barking.

"I'm pretty upset because I'm looking at the potential of a $500 fine," Kasper said. "The county wants me to come in with all the paperwork on the dogs."

Kasper plans to comply with the letter, but she said her Congo African Grey Parrot is the one behind the barks, not her dogs.

"Zazu picked up on the barking. He was looking for something to pick up next and barking was the next natural thing," Kasper said.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services issued Kasper a letter over the weekend. Karen Fordiani told Scripps station WFTX in Fort Myers the office send out more than 100 letters a month for nuisance barking.

"We will send a letter out that we get a complaint on in order to make the owner aware a neighbor is disturbed with what is going on with their pet," Fordiani said.

Animal Services didn't cite Kasper. Fordiani said usually a letter is enough in cases like this.

"If you get that letter, don't take offense," said Fordiani. "Just be a little more courteous next time around," she added.

Kasper said she will keep Zazu inside but is upset it had to come to this.

"He's going to become isolated in a room just because my neighbors have a problem with sporadic noise made by a Congo African Grey," Kasper said.