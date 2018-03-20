Florida school shooter's brother arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas HS

PARKLAND, Fla. — The brother of the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in February was arrested on Monday for reportedly trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his brother allegedly carried out the attack.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report, Zachary Cruz, 18, trespassed on school grounds after being warned to keep away from the school. "Cruz surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds," the arrest report states.

Cruz's brother, Nikolas Cruz, confessed to the Feb. 14 school shooting and faces the death penalty. Earlier this month, Nikolas Cruz was formally charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

Zachary Cruz reportedly stated that he was trespassing in order to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in," the affidavit states.

He has no ties to Broward County, the arrest report said.

His bond was set at $25.