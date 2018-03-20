Florida woman breaks into car to sleep, sets it on fire, can't unlock it to escape

OCALA, Fla. - A comedy of errors ensued when a Florida woman wanted to catch a little shut eye in a car she didn't own.

According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a deputy responded to an auto dealership on Saturday regarding a suspicious incident and found a 62-year-old woman locked inside a car for sale on the lot.

The woman, later identified as Dolores A. Graham, told deputies that she got inside the car to sleep but somehow locked herself inside.

Deputies said she then tossed a cigarette underneath the front seat of the car, which caught on fire.

Graham told the deputy she was unable to unlock the doors, so she tried to smash out the front windshield with her hands and feet.

A sergeant arrived at the scene and was able to get Graham to press the unlock button and removed her from the burning vehicle.

A fire extinguisher was then used to put out the fire.

Graham faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and felony criminal mischief.