Florida woman fails to put car in park, vehicle rolls into swimming pool with husband, child inside

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. — A car rolled into a Florida swimming pool on Tuesday with a father and daughter inside.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the mother thought she put the car in park when she ran back into the apartment to grab money.
"Apparently, it didn't go all the way into park," OCSO said.
Her husband and daughter were in the car when it went into the pool at their Okaloosa Island apartment. One of the deputies who responded to the "car in pool" call says that "all parties are ok."
OCSO shared photos of the incident on Facebook, with the caption, "new meaning to the term carpool".
Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.
