Flu outbreak causes Detroit hospitals to restrict visits to patients under 13

(WXYZ) - A network of hospitals in Detroit is says it is restricting visitation to child patients due to a flu outbreak.

According to Beaumont Health, the restrictions are in place at all eight of its hospitals for children under 13 years of age. It's due to high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominately the flu.

Beaumont Health says it will allow visitation to children under extraordinary there are extraordinary circumstances, including severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.

There has been a rise in the flu across the country with 46 states reported widespread flu outbreak.

Although the CDC says that this year's flu vaccine has only been 10 percent effective, they say that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician or your county health department.