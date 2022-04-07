Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Former employee blamed for Cash App data breach

Customs Device Searches
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. A new watchdog report has found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are searching the electronic devices of travelers more often and did not always follow proper protocol. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Customs Device Searches
Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:51:19-04

More than 8 million Cash App users could be impacted by a data breach.

In a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Block, the company that owns Cash App, said a former employee downloaded reports that included names and brokerage account numbers.

The reports from Cash App Investing did not include usernames, passwords, social security numbers or payment card information, Block said.

The employee reportedly had access to the reports prior to his employment ending.

Block said it is contacting all current and former users who may have been impacted. The company says it has also informed law enforcement about the breach.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen