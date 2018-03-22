Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke aims homophobic tweet at Joe Biden

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is being criticized on social media after making homophobic comments while referencing the "locker room talk" war of words between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden told a Florida crowd Tuesday that he would "beat the hell out of Trump" if they were in high school and Trump made lewd comments recorded during an Access Hollywood interview several years ago.

Trump clapped back Thursday, calling Biden "mentally and physically" weak, and tweeting that Biden would "go down fast and hard, crying all the way."

In a Wednesday tweet, Clarke zeroed in on Biden's comment that he's been around a lot of locker rooms in his life, and stated "Please tell us why and what you were doing hanging around all those locker rooms, Joe? Taking in the sights? Did the soap keep falling out of your hands Joe?"

JOE BIDEN: “I’VE BEEN IN A LOT OF LOCKER ROOMS IN MY LIFE.”

Really Joe? Please tell us why and what you were doing hanging around all those locker rooms, Joe? Taking in the sights? Did the soap keep falling out of your hands Joe? Huh? Tell us Joe. #MAGA. https://t.co/NbMVGH4qqB — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 21, 2018

Twitter was quick to react, with the tweet generating close to 3,000 comments, many of them critical of the homophobic overtones and also taking digs at Clarke's record of safety at the Milwaukee County Jail during his tenure.



You’re about as low as a law enforcement officer can fall with that comment. Respect and honor. Remember those two words — John M. Flynn (@JohnMFlynn1) March 22, 2018

When you play sports you spend time in locker rooms. Is that cowboy hat too tight? — Snobby Soap Fan (@screwthechew) March 22, 2018