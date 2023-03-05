Former President Donald Trump wants courts to block Mike Pence's testimony

(KERO) — Former President Donald Trump is asking a federal court to block former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury examining efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Sources say Trump made the request in a new filing to the court on Friday. The former president wants to claim executive privilege over Pence's testimony.

It's unclear how long the court will take to decide. Depending on what the court rules, it's possible the decision could go through the appeals process and eventually end up at the Supreme Court.