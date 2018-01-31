Formula 1 'grid girls' eliminated for 2018

8:11 AM, Jan 31, 2018

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 12: Brendon Hartley of Scuderia Toro Rosso and New Zealand grid girl during the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Peter Fox
Copyright Getty Images

Formula 1 announced the racing series will not use "grid girls" in 2018. The changes also apply to other motorsports series that take place during Grand Prix weekends, Formula 1 announced Wednesday

"Grid girls" are models who hold up signs during the races. The models often wear promotional material. 

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms," said Sean Bratches, managing director of F1's commercial operations, in a statement released by Formula 1. "We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."

The Formula 1 season begins on March 25 with the 2018 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia.  

The announcement was met with applause in several circles. 

 

 

