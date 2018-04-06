Four Marines killed in helicopter crash in California identified

EL CENTRO, Calif. -- The four Marines who died in a Marine Corps helicopter crash during a training mission in El Centro Tuesday have been identified.

Military officials say Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania; First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, 27, of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley, 33, of Dayton, Ohio; and Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 24, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, all died in the crash.

According to officials, the CH-53E Stallion helicopter took off from the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms to conduct squadron training.

The crash happened roughly 15 miles west of El Centro around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.