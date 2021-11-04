Watch
Friend recalls woman killed in crash involving Henry Ruggs III

Eric Jamison/AP
Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.
Raiders Ruggs Vehicle Crash
Posted at 1:05 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:05:45-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A longtime friend says she was with a Las Vegas woman minutes before she was killed in a crash that authorities say former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III caused.

Authorities say he was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. Bojana Filipovic says Tina Tintor had dropped her off at home before she was killed.

Ruggs and his girlfriend were in a Corvette that slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle early Tuesday, igniting a fire that killed Tintor and her dog, Maxi. The Raiders have released Ruggs and he faces multiple felony charges including driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

