Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters rally outside the garage doors of the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles on Thursday Sept. 9, 2021.
Virus Outbreak Los Angeles Schools
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:23:46-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is directing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation's public schools.

Last week the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates.

The association has documented more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption and acts of intimidation. Garland says the Justice Department will use its authority and resources to discourage the threats and prosecute when appropriate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids