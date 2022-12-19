Gas could fall below $3 by the end of the year nationally

(KERO) — Anyone planning to travel by vehicle this week can enjoy another drop in gas prices. Triple-A reports the average price is now just under $3.15, down about 13 cents from last week.

Prices have dropped more than 55 cents from a month ago. A year ago the average price for a gallon of unleaded was $3.30.

GasBuddy predicts prices could fall below $3 by the end of the year.

As for more prices in California, Triple-A reports the average for a gallon of gas is $4.38. In Kern County, it's a bit higher at $4.69.

According to GasBuddy the cheapest gas near Bakersfield is the Fastrip on Airport Drive at $3.63 per gallon.