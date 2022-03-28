Watch
Georgia elementary students surprise Ukrainian custodian by decorating school

Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 12:28:34-04

Students at Oak Hill Elementary school near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian who is from Ukraine. 

Lana Gashenko has worked at the school in Covington, Georgia, for 21 years. In a show of support, students put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message, "We love you, Mrs. Lana."

The students also drew sunflowers, which are a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

In another part of the school, the students put up a large sign with a rainbow and the names of her family members in Ukraine.

Gashenko said she cried when she saw what the children had done for her.

Gashenko is a U.S. citizen but still has dozens of family members in Ukraine. 

