Girl severely burned imitating TikTok fire challenge

(KGTV) -- A 13-year-old girl is expected to be hospitalized for several weeks after suffering third-degree burns while reportedly recording a video inspired by a stunt she saw on the social media app TikTok.

According to ABC News, Destini Crane, of Portland, Oregon, has been in the hospital for over two weeks recovering from severe burns to her neck and right arm, and has undergone three skin-grafting surgeries.

The seventh grader was found May 13 in their home's bathroom, her sister, Andrea Crane, told ABC News. Her family says she was trying to perform the dangerous fire challenge, a stunt in which someone draws a shape using a flammable liquid on a mirror and then lights it on fire.

Her mother was the one to discover the girl pulled her outside as flames engulfed her. Her phone was still recording her TikTok video, her mother said.

"I was in the living room talking with my mom, and I heard her scream my name," Kimberly Crane recalled. "So I went and opened the bathroom door and everything was on fire. Destini was on fire. Things in the bathroom were on fire."

Destini's sister said the girl used a bathroom a candle, a lighter and a bottle of rubbing alcohol, which they believe exploded in the poorly ventilated space.

Her family told ABC News that she has been on pain medication and may not fully comprehend what happened to her.

"I know that when she wakes up and fully understands, she's probably going to freak out," her mother said. "But honestly I think that she's strong enough to get through it."

The family is making their ordeal public in hopes preventing something similar happening to other children by being more aware of what they're watching on social media.

"I just wasn't present with her," Andrea Crane said. "When she showed me TikToks and when she showed me what she was doing, I would be like, 'Oh I'm busy,' or, 'I'm doing schoolwork.'"