Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information via AP
This image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows temperature differences from average values in July 2021 around the world. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, U.S. weather officials said Earth in July was the hottest month ever recorded.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 13, 2021
(AP) — U.S. weather officials say Earth in July was the hottest month ever recorded.

Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the global average temperature of nearly 62.1 degrees in July edged records set in 2016 and tied in 2019 and 2020.

Records go back 142 years.

The heat was worst on land in the Northern Hemisphere such as the U.S. West, as well as parts of Europe and Asia.

The northern land temperature records weren't just set, they were smashed. NOAA's chief says July adds to the disturbing and disruptive path of climate change.

