GM exec: company to announce more battery plants this week

Adding battery capacity for electric vehicles
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Mark Reuss, president of General Motors, speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. Reuss said in a weekend interview with The Associated Press that his company plans to announce more U.S. battery factories later this week. Reuss gave no details of where the factories would be located or exactly what they would manufacture. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jun 14, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors President Mark Reuss says his company plans to announce more U.S. battery factories later this week.

He didn't give any details about where the factories would be located or exactly what they would manufacture. He spoke in a weekend interview at an IndyCar race on an island park near downtown Detroit.

Company spokesman Jim Cain wouldn’t comment Monday on the announcements, but said GM has previously stated it would build more factories to add battery capacity as electric vehicle sales grow.

GM has set a goal to stop selling internal-combustion passenger vehicles by 2035.

