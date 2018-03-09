Google Maps to introduce Mario Kart mode to celebrate "Mario Day"

Whether it's turning your daily commute into Pac Man or paving the way for Pokemon Go, Google Maps has been known to integrate video game "Easter eggs" into its app — and it's latest surprise will have Nintendo fans revving their engines.

On Friday, Google Maps cryptically tweeted a screencap of a "street view" from Venice, California. The photo shows smiling banana peels in the middle of the road.

Later, Google confirmed that users could soon turn their app into "Mario mode" in honor of "Mario Day," which is celebrated on March 10.

Beginning Saturday, all Google Maps users that update their app will be able to tap the iconic question mark block from the Super Mario franchise and select to navigate the app as Mario. The question mark block should appear when entering directions.

Google is also asking users to share photos of their adventures as Mario on Instagram and Twitter with @GoogleMaps and the hashtag #MarioMaps.

Happy Mar10 Day!



Navigate and share a screenshot of your #MarioMaps with us this week. https://t.co/IutHDz5C14 pic.twitter.com/MlaiLWeseG — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 9, 2018

Users may not be able to pick up any mushrooms to get to their destinations faster, but they will be able to navigate as Mario for the next week.

"Let's a-go!"

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.