Google to add 'abortion provider' label to online searches to reduce confusion

(KERO) — With some online searches for abortion services creating confusion as to what clinics actually provide the medical procedure, Google will start to label these places. The company says it will be prominently displayed in its search and map products to help women looking to get the medical procedure.

There will be two distinctions, one labeled under "Provide abortions" and another under "Might not provide abortions." This is because many places that call themselves crisis pregnancy centers only counsel women against the procedure.

Google says it is going to confirm available services by calling the businesses directly or using reliable data sources. The technology giant has been facing duel pressure from democratic and republican lawmakers over abortion-related searches.

Google's competitor yelp recently made a similar policy change.

