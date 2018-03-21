Grandmother accidentally shoots 3-year-old granddaughter in Warren

8:15 AM, Mar 21, 2018
A 3-year-old was accidentally shot by her grandmother and suffered a grazing wound to both legs, police say.

The grandmother reportedly found the gun in the house and was apparently trying to unload it.

Police say her granddaughter will be OK. The grandmother is not in custody.

