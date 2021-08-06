Watch
Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

John Minchillo/AP
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold on to a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 14:44:32-04

(AP) — A New Jersey gym owner has become the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say Scott Kevin Fairlamb was one of the very first rioters to breach the Capitol. After leaving the building, Fairlamb harassed a line of police officers, shouting in their faces and blocking their movements.

He is a former mixed martial arts fighter whose brother is a Secret Service agent.

Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.

