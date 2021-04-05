Half a billion Facebook users' information posted

(KERO) — Cyber-security experts warn that half a billion Facebook users' information has been hacked.

The names, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers for 32-million Americans are said to be posted online.

Facebook claims that this is old data, previously reported in 2019 and that it found and fixed the issue at that time.

Internet security experts believe the data could still be of value to hackers and cyber-criminals.

With all of it in one place and easily accessible, experts are urging consumers to be aware of potential scams.