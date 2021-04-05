Watch
Half a billion Facebook users' information posted

Records put on website used by hackers
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Federal regulators asked Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, for Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services as the U.S. government and 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:40:27-04

(KERO) — Cyber-security experts warn that half a billion Facebook users' information has been hacked.

The names, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers for 32-million Americans are said to be posted online.

Facebook claims that this is old data, previously reported in 2019 and that it found and fixed the issue at that time.

Internet security experts believe the data could still be of value to hackers and cyber-criminals.

With all of it in one place and easily accessible, experts are urging consumers to be aware of potential scams.

