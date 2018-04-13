Hearing scheduled regarding Michael Cohen raids

A hearing is scheduled Friday morning in federal court in Manhattan related to the FBI search of the office, home and hotel room of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

No other information has been released yet about the hearing.

Monday's raids included seeking records and communications related to efforts to suppress negative information ahead of the election, including communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women that surfaced a month before the election, CNN reported this week.

Records related to Cohen's taxi medallion business were also sought.

The warrant also referenced an investigation into wire fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance. FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents.

On Monday, Cohen's attorney called the searches "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

"It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his client," attorney Stephen Ryan said in the statement.