Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence, attacking police officer

Heather Locklear was taken to jail after deputies responded to her home Sunday night on a report of domestic violence, and she allegedly attacked a responding police officer.

TMZ reports Locklear became combative toward the officer at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. She was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery for the attack.

Locklear, known for her roles in "Franklin and Bash," "Melrose Place" and several other TV shows and films, is 56 years old.

In years past, she has been arrested on DUI charges. She's had struggles with drug abuse, TMZ says.

It is not clear who was in her home when the domestic violence call was made to police. Locklear was expected to post bail, TMZ says.

In September 2017, Locklear was hospitalized after being in a crash in Thousand Oaks.