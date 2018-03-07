Heather Locklear threatened to shoot deputies, warrant says

Partly Cloudy
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KGTV) - The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department detailed the circumstances leading deputies to search Tuesday the Thousand Oaks home of actress Heather Locklear.
The actress was arrested at her home February 25 on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a peace officer.
Locklear told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again, investigators said.
According to the search warrant, deputies looked for a firearm Locklear has registered in her name but did not find it on the property.
Locklear is scheduled to appear in court March 13.
Boris Johnson suggested the U.K. would reconsider its participation in the upcoming World Cup, which Russia is hosting.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently hinted the country might be willing to give up its nuclear program - if its security is guaranteed.
After talks in Pyongyang, North Korea, envoys from South Korea say the regime is willing to talk with the U.S. about abandoning its nuclear weapons.
The plane was reportedly about to land at an airbase in Syria when it crashed.