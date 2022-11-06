Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

Lottery Jackpot
Jae C. Hong/AP
Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Lottery Jackpot
Posted at 8:08 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 23:10:25-04

The $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot numbers were drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers are 69, 53, 45, 56, 28, and Powerball 20.

It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Saturday's jackpot marks the fifth time in U.S. history a multi-state lottery has offered a jackpot over $1 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms

Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms