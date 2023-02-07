Here's how you can help the victims of the Turkey, Syria earthquake

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. The death toll climbed to over 5,000 on Tuesday. Countries from around the world are sending in teams to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

Here's how you can help:

The charities listed below are rated highly by independent watchdogs that evaluate such organizations for their transparency and efficiency, and many perform both emergency response and long-term aid work.

Direct Relief

Stated mission: To improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

Service areas : U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

CARE International

Stated mission: Works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. Delivers emergency relief and long-term international development programs.

Service areas : U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

International Medical Corps

Stated mission: To improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that strengthen underserved communities worldwide.

Service areas : U.S., South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

Doctors Without Borders USA

Stated mission: To provide independent medical humanitarian emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, natural disasters, and exclusion from health care.

Service areas : U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

Save the Children , aka Save the Children Federation

Stated mission: To inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.

Service areas: U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

CharityWatch, an organization that scrutinizes charities, has given grades to each of the charities listed above. To see how they fared, click here.

The E.W. Scripps Co. is not affiliated with these organizations in any way, and we urge viewers to read about a group’s current projects before making decisions about donations.