Watch
NewsLGBTQ+

Actions

High court takes case involving refusal to serve gay couples

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Supreme Court
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:55:33-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Colorado web designer who says her religious beliefs prevent her from offering wedding website designs to gay couples.

Lorie Smith also wants to post a statement on her website about her Christian beliefs. That would run afoul of a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

Smith argues the law violates her free speech and religious rights.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it would look only at the free speech issue.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says his state's laws prevent discrimination and uphold free speech. The law had been upheld by two lower courts.

The case is expected to be argued in the fall. At that time, it's expected President Joe Biden will have his first Supreme Court pick on the bench.

Biden has said he will pick a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LGBRTQ+ Resources