His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip, has died

WPA Pool/Getty Images
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:08 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 07:08:45-04

Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family announced Friday morning that he "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

A press release about his death said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prince Phillip was 99 years old.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it comes into the 23ABC newsroom.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
