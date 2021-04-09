His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip, has died

Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family announced Friday morning that he "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

A press release about his death said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Prince Phillip was 99 years old.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it comes into the 23ABC newsroom.