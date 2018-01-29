Holy cow! Loose animal seen galloping on Michigan freeway

A cow running the wrong way on US-11 on the west side of Michigan on Sunday afternoon snarled traffic and stunned drivers.

The cow was spotted between Wayland and Door in Allegan County, which is just south of Grand Rapids around 2:30 p.m.

Drivers were at a complete halt as police tried to catch the runaway cow, which was galloping against traffic, according to videos of motorists posted on Twitter.

EVERYONE STAY SAFE GOING NORTHBOUND 131 THERE'S A SOUTHBOUND COW pic.twitter.com/o41tSoVx3x — anna van de griend (@annajvdg) January 28, 2018

Allegan County Central Dispatch told Grand Rapids-based WOOD-TV the cow belonged to the Silver Dollar Rodeo near Wayland, and was captured and returned home safely.