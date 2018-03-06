HOSPITAL: Kids in Kansas allegedly drugged by mother would have died without help

OLATHE, Kan. — Court documents released Monday say a Johnson County, Kansas mom was nearly successful in killing at least two of her children last month.

Therese Roever faces three counts of attempted capital murder for allegedly drugging her three children on February 19.

It wasn’t until her ex-husband arrived to pick up the kids that anyone knew something was wrong.

Court documents indicate the ex-husband tried to get into the house for more than an hour but Roever did not open the door or answer the phone.

When Roever finally let the ex-husband inside, he found his ex-wife “drugged and groggy.”

First responders arrived to find the couple’s 7-year-old daughter on a bed not responding. Their 5-year-old initially got up from the bed but then stumbled to the ground. A third child, 7, was found in the bathroom crying.

While the kids were en-route to the hospital, paramedics used Narcan – a drug commonly used to reduce the symptoms of opioid overdose – on two of the kids.

Doctors told investigators that had police not arrived when they did, two of the children would have died.

Roever remains in the Johnson County Jail on a $1 million bond. She’s scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 20.