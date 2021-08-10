Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:21:43-04

(AP) — Right when the coronavirus is roaring back in the United States, hospitals across the country are running short of beds and nursing staff.

One person who suffered a heart attack was even bounced from six hospitals before finding an emergency room in New Orleans that could take him in.

Joe Kanter, Louisiana’s chief public health officer, told state officials the situation is dire.

In Florida, COVID-19 cases have filled so many hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies.

A nurses union official says the current surge in COVID-19 cases is causing some nurses to just quit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!